Blue Jays beat shorthanded Royals 4-2 to claim the four-game series
Alejandro Kirk belted a two-run homer to left field in the eighth inning to push the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-2 win against the shorthanded Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
Kirk's 11th round-tripper provided the Blue Jays (50-43) with their fifth win in six games after winning just once in 10 outings.
With fellow all-star Vladimir Guerrero on first base after a leadoff single to centre, Kirk smashed a 3-2 pitch off Royals reliever Wyatt Mills (0-1) in front of 36,681 fans at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano then finished off the Royals with a clean ninth inning for his 20th save.
The Blue Jays scored two unearned runs in the third inning to pull even. Santiago Espinal and Guerrero reached base with back-to-back one-out infield hits.
Espinal scored when Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. muffed Kirk's slow-rolling grounder. Guerrero took advantage of the error to move to third and scored on Bo Bichette's sacrifice fly to right field.
(The Canadian Press)
-
Former Vegas forward Mattias Janmark becomes newest Edmonton OilerThe Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year, US$1.25-million contract.
-
Calgary Stampede 2022 comes to an end, organizers thrilled with turnoutAs of Saturday, the Calgary Stampede saw 1.109 million guests. Organizers expect the total attendance number to reach 1.2 million by the end of Sunday.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples ChurchAfter two years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building since 2020.
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'should have been stopped a long time ago': park board commissionerThis week is the final chance for Vancouver residents to have their say on how traffic should move through Stanley Park before the fall election.
-
‘Any gun violence unacceptable’ Tory says after rash of weekend shootingsToronto Mayor John Tory is speaking out after a rash of gun violence in the city over a busy weekend, including one fatal shooting in the heart of the downtown core.
-
B.C.'s Camryn Rogers wins historic silver in women's hammer throw at world championshipCanada's Camryn Rogers spun four times in the circle, then unleashed a hammer throw that soared straight into the history books.
-
Man seriously injured in Danforth shootingA man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on The Danforth.
-
Brits by the Bess car show takes over downtown SaskatoonThere was a British invasion of sorts in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday with roughly 60 classic cars using up the space in front of the Delta Bessborough Hotel for the 22nd running of Brits by the Bess.
-
B.C. community sees 2 coyote attacks in 2 weeksThe B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating two separate coyote attacks on dog-walkers in Langley Township.