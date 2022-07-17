Blue Jays beat shorthanded Royals 4-2 to claim the four-game series

Alejandro Kirk belted a two-run homer to left field in the eighth inning to push the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-2 win against the shorthanded Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Kirk's 11th round-tripper provided the Blue Jays (50-43) with their fifth win in six games after winning just once in 10 outings.

With fellow all-star Vladimir Guerrero on first base after a leadoff single to centre, Kirk smashed a 3-2 pitch off Royals reliever Wyatt Mills (0-1) in front of 36,681 fans at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano then finished off the Royals with a clean ninth inning for his 20th save.

The Blue Jays scored two unearned runs in the third inning to pull even. Santiago Espinal and Guerrero reached base with back-to-back one-out infield hits.

Espinal scored when Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. muffed Kirk's slow-rolling grounder. Guerrero took advantage of the error to move to third and scored on Bo Bichette's sacrifice fly to right field.

(The Canadian Press)