Blue Jays first baseman Guerrero wins American League Gold Glove Award
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award.
The 23-year-old Guerrero finished ahead of Minnesota’s Luis Arraez and New York’s Anthony Rizzo to win the award as the league's top defensive player at his position.
Guerrero's win comes two seasons after he switched to first base after starting his career playing at third.
He had a .990 fielding percentage, helped turn 80 double plays and had 10 errors in 160 games.
Gold Gloves are awarded annually to the top defensive player at each position in both leagues.
Blue Jays right-hander José Berrios, third baseman Matt Chapman, right-fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and utility player Whit Merrifield were finalists at their positions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.
