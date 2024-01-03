Blue Jays general manager Atkins 'disappointed' that Ohtani chose Dodgers
Staff
The Canadian Press
General manager Ross Atkins is also disappointed that Shohei Ohtani didn't sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Atkins spoke with media today after the signings of centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
He took a moment to say that he shared the disappointment of Blue Jays fans that Ohtani, a generational talent, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers instead of Toronto.
Atkins confirmed that he met with Ohtani and that the Blue Jays were a front-runner to land the highly prized free agent.
He also says he expects the Blue Jays to likely sign one more free agent before spring training begins.
Atkins says any addition would likely be in the outfielder or designated hitter categories.
