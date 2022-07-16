iHeartRadio

Blue Jays get lefty Foster Griffin in trade with visiting Royals

Kansas City Royals pitcher Foster Griffin was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, July 16, 2022 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Blue Jays sent right-handed pitcher Jonatan Bernal to Kansas City in return.

Toronto optioned Griffin to its triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

Right-handed pitcher Sergio Romo was designated for assignment and right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Buffalo.

Beasley was active for Saturday's matinee against the Royals at Rogers Centre.

The 26-year-old Griffin has a 12.46 earned-run average this season over 4 1/3 innings pitched for the Royals.

