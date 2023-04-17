Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'

A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her “hands and knees” made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.

Anthony Bass said on Twitter Sunday that the interaction took place between a United Airlines flight attendant and his 22-week pregnant wife, while travelling with their two daughters, who are five and two.

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54

“The flight attendant just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and a 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” Bass wrote.

“Are you kidding me?!?!”

The pitcher also added that United Airlines supplied his wife and children with the popcorn.

In response to Bass’ complaint, United tweeted Sunday that it understands his concern, and would look into the complaint.

“When you have a moment, please [direct message] your wife's confirmation number along with any additional details regarding her interaction with this crew member,” the airline wrote.

Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to United Airlines and Bass for further statement on the incident, but did not receive a response by publication.

On Monday, Bass tweeted that United Airlines was dealing with the matter "internally."