Blue Jays put Danner on 15-day injured list, Pearson recalled from triple-A Buffalo
Staff
The Canadian Press
Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.
He left Friday's game with a left oblique strain.
Danner was making his Major League Baseball debut and got one out before leaving the game due to the injury.
Right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson was recalled from triple-A Buffalo.
He was active for today's game against the Chicago Cubs.
Pearson (5-2) has a 5.31 earned-run average with 39 strikeouts over 39 innings pitched.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake in central AlbertaOne person is dead after a plane that crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta.
-
Victim identified in suspicious northwestern Ont. death, arrest warrant issuedOn Wednesday Ontario Provincial Police announced they were investigating a suspicious death in in Sabaskong Bay First Nation. Sunday, police identified the victim and issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death.
-
Full O-Train service resumes after four week closure and back to school for some students: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Blue Jays third baseman Chapman out against Cubs with finger inflammationToronto third baseman Matt Chapman has been scratched from the Blue Jays' series finale against the Chicago Cubs with right middle-finger inflammation.
-
Calgary pet adoption event aims to find 'furever homes' for animalsA special animal adoption event was held Saturday to help find forever homes for animals in need.
-
More than $80K in damages done during Hearst vandalism spreeOntario Provincial Police say they have made an arrest in connection to the recent spree of vandalism in the Town of Hearst.
-
Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes awayWard 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.
-
The Town of Lunenburg elects a new mayorThe Town of Lunenburg has announced Jamie Myra has been declared as the winner of the Lunenburg Special Mayoral Election.
-
Tornado reported near Caledonia, Ont., funnel cloud spottedWhile investigators with the Northern Tornadoes Project say a tornado touched down near Caledonia, one CTV News viewer spotted a funnel cloud in the community.