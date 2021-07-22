Blue Jays tickets now on sale ahead of team's homecoming next week

Members of the general public are getting their first chance to snap up tickets to watch the Blue Jays in Toronto ahead of the team’s homecoming next week.

The Jays are returning to the Rogers Centre on July 30 for the first game in Toronto in 22 months and 15,000 fans will be allowed inside the stadium.

Tickets for the first 10 home games from July 30 to Aug. 8 officially went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Toronto is scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at the Rogers Centre next Friday.

“The Blue Jays have reconfigured the ballpark manifest to ensure there are a variety of ticket options, while continuing the highest standard of operations under the current health and safety protocols,” a news release issued by the club read.

Seats in the 500 level will not be open during the first homestand. The dome will remain open during games but will be partially closed in the event of rain.

“Standard traditional seats are located in the 100L and 200L infield with fans seated directly next to one another,” a spokesperson for the Blue Jays confirmed.

“For fans that are more comfortable sitting only with their own group, physically distanced seating pods of up to four seats are available in the 100L and 200L bases and outfield as well as private suites.”

Some tickets available online on Thursday morning could be purchased for as low as $29. As of 10:45 a.m., all tickets to the July 30 game were sold out.

Earlier this month, the federal government granted the team a National Interest Exemption, allowing players to cross the border for games under modified quarantine rules.

Prior to the exemption, the team played home games in Buffalo and in their spring training home in Florida due to border restrictions.

“It is a huge moment in I guess history for the city, the country. It has been sad to see our team playing abroad and not have the support of their home fans. So it will be a big deal that now they are coming home and we can cheer them on. It will be a good time for everyone,” one fan told CP24 on Thursday morning.

Another fan said news of the team's return brought tears to his eyes.

“It was really satisfying to know they are coming home finally after all everyone has been through."

Anuk Karunaratne, executive vice-president of business operations with the Blue Jays, said returning home will be an exciting and emotional time for fans and members of the organization.

“It has been 670 days since we were last able to play in front of our fans and I think it will be an emotional reunion," he said. "We’re really excited about it and I think the fans are really excited about it too."