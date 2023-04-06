Blue Jays to officially unveil Rogers Centre renovations

Baseball fans will get their first look at the renovated Rogers Centre today.

The Blue Jays are holding a media event later on Thursday morning, where they are expected to formally unveil the first phase of the renovations at their long-time home ahead of next week’s home opener.

The club has been releasing images of some of the renovations for weeks now but this will be the first complete look at the revamped facility.

The first phase of the renovations, completed during the baseball off-season, was focused on improving the fan experience in the ballpark with the addition of five new outfield social spaces where fans can catch the game and mingle.

Every 500 level seat was also replaced.

The second phase, slated to begin as soon as this baseball season ends, will be geared towards improving the behind-the-scenes facilities at the Rogers Centre and will include a significant overhaul of the team’s clubhouse.

The Blue Jays have previously said that renovations come with a $300 million cost but could extend the life of the stadium by more than a decade.

Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro and Rogers President and CEO Tony Staffieri are expected to participate in a ribbon cutting at the stadium today, ahead of a media tour of the new facilities.

The Blue Jays host the Detroit Tigers next Tuesday night for the first game in the reimagined facility.

The Rogers Centre first opened in 1989.