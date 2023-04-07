Blue Line closed between Whitehorn and Franklin stations over Easter weekend
For those wondering where their CTrain is Friday, check the Sunday schedule.
Calgary Transit announced on social media that due to the holiday, Friday's trains are running a Sunday level of service.
#CTRiders Hope you are having a good Friday morning! Today is a holiday so we are running a Sunday level of service. Please note our Call Centre/Customer Service offices are closed today. Have a great Easter weekend & enjoy the warm weather ��
They also announced that the Blue Line between Whitehorn and Franklin stations will be closed from Friday through Sunday.
Attn #CTRiders and #BlueLine customers, starting tomorrow Apr 7 to 9, the #BlueLine will be closed btwn Whitehorn and Franklin stations. Buses will replace train service btwn these stations and run every 5 min. For more info, visit: https://t.co/F69uBo1S1o pic.twitter.com/43nEkPmo70— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) April 7, 2023
Buses will replace train service between the stations and run every five minutes.
