Blue Line closed between Whitehorn and Franklin stations over Easter weekend

For those wondering where their CTrain is Friday, check the Sunday schedule.

Calgary Transit announced on social media that due to the holiday, Friday's trains are running a Sunday level of service.

They also announced that the Blue Line between Whitehorn and Franklin stations will be closed from Friday through Sunday.

Buses will replace train service between the stations and run every five minutes.

