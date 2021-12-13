iHeartRadio

Blue Mountain closed until temperatures dip

image.jpg

Just a few days after it officially opened Blue Mountain Resort announced on Monday, that it will be closing ski and snow operations due to the mild temperatures.

Blue Mountain Resort closed its operations at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and added that it will remain closed until snow conditions improve and weather permits.

Proof of vaccination is required for visitors dining indoors but not while on the ski hills. 

12