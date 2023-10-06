Blue Mountain Resort announces opening day
As the leaves start to fall from the trees, officials at Blue Mountain Resort are setting their sights on this winter with plans to open "as early as possible."
The Collingwood resort announced on Friday it was "putting a stake in the snow" to claim December 7 as its opening day.
"We will plan for the Silver Bullet and beginner terrain open at minimum," stated Graeme Dugale, vice president of mountain operations.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local news updates sent to your inbox
In the spring, the team at Blue started a multi-million-dollar snowmaking upgrade project.
"We are ready and excited to have as many slopes open as early as possible thanks in large part to the hard work of our mountain operations teams and our snowmaking upgrades," Dugale added.
Night skiing is scheduled to start one week later.
Lift tickets are available for pre-purchase online for the upcoming season.
Last year, the resort opened the on December 15.
-
Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa ValleyAs college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
-
Family, police concerned for the well-being of missing Calgary man, 66Police are asking for assistance locating a 66-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
-
Child riding bike struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary: policeA child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in southwest Calgary.
-
Discovery Harbour transformed into spooky site for annual PumpkinfernoSome of Simcoe County's bravest souls can test out their tolerance for fear as an annual Halloween staple has returned to the heart of Penetanguishene.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issuesA little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
-
Amherstburg’s Park House Museum caps concert series for the yearOn a chilly October evening, a few dozen people huddled in behind the Park House Museum in Amherstburg for the final Music off the Back Porch event of the year.
-
B.C. farmer behind 'Ugly Produce Day' spreading appreciation for misshapen veggiesA farmer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland hopes to inspire a movement to stop wasting "ugly" produce.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekendDon't defrost that bird just yet!
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of lifeOn Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.