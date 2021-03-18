Blue Mountain Resort is closing its downhill mountain biking trails in favour of expanding its cross-country trails.

Throughout the summer months, the central chair lift is converted to a gondola to carry mountain bikes to the top of the hill.

The resort will discontinue chair access for mountain bikes, but that doesn't mean visitors can't have bikes on the mountain.

"We are looking at ways of enhancing our trail network with pedal access biking, so cross-country and enduro-style biking, but that is yet to come," said Tara Lovell.

Blue Mountain suspended its downhill biking season because of the pandemic.

The resort will release its new plan for mountain biking later this spring.