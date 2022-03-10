Blue Mountain Resort hosts big air show over March break

Blue Mountain Resort hosts one of winter’s more popular sporting events over March break.

On Thursday, it announced its first-ever on-hill ski show featuring the Big Air Show at Blue – a 50-foot ski jump for Ontario freestyle athletes to perform tricks.

Choreographed music and light shows are also part of the show. Live music, fireworks, and a St. Patrick’s Day celebration are also part of the week-long festivities, which takes place from March 14-20.

"We are so excited to see the return of outdoor spectator events with the inaugural Big Air Show here at Blue Mountain," said Erika Langman, Blue Mountain Resort’s event sales manager, in a media release Thursday.

"This one-hour performance will be something truly unique to Blue and like nothing we have ever done in recent history.

"All the top skiers and snowboarders in the province have been invited to take part so, not only will the level of riding timed to music and lights be exciting to watch, the comedy and crowd engagement layered into the show add such a fun element for spectators of all ages."

Blue Mountain has collaborated with choreographers from the national waterski show team, Summer Water Sports, and local sound and audio provider Cass Audio.

Big Air Show at Blue is open to the public free of charge. People can watch the event at Silver Bullet life plaza at 8 p.m. from March 15-19.