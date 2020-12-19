Blue Mountain Resort is celebrating a milestone as it officially opens the slopes for the season.

On Saturday, the resort welcomed it's first skiers as it marks its 80th opening day which officials say will be celebrated with a flashback to a decade known for big hair.

"You'll notice around the resort, on some of our digital channels, and on our website were doing a little throwback to the 80s," says Tara Lovell with the resort, "We're encouraging people to go back to the bright neon one-piecer gear and go back to ski."

But despite the celebrations, resort officials say COVID-19 protocols remain in place. Lovell says that people need to plan ahead before heading to the resort to hit the slopes.

"If you don't have a season pass or a lodging stay booked with us, you need to go online and try to find a ticket for the day you'd like to ski."

According to Lovell it may be hard to find tickets for peak days, including holidays and weekends.

"That's because we are reducing the capacity on those days for lift tickets," she says.

This year, according to the resort, there won't be any walk-ups allowed to purchase ski lift tickets.

Families will be allowed to ride on ski lifts together; however, single skiers and snowboarders will have to ride alone.