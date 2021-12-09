Blue Mountain set to reopen ski hills on Friday
Blue Mountain Resort is gearing up to reopen its hills to skiers and snowboarders eager to hit the slopes.
The slopes will officially open as of 9 a.m.Friday. Slopes will be open daily, weather permitting.
Those with a seasons pass are able to access the slopes according to their season pass terms, and day holders can purchase tickets online.
"Despite unprecedented challenges last year, the team worked incredibly hard to reimagine the Blue Mountain experience, and our guests truly showed us how much they love winter sport.
We continue to adapt our health and safety measures but with everyone's support and Mother Nature's cooperation, I'm excited for a fantastic return to the slopes," said Dan Skelton, President & COO, Blue Mountain Resort.
The resort says beginner ski and snowboard lessons will be available for beginners or private lessons for those looking to improve their skills.
Grand Central Lodge will be open as a hillside food and beverage option for guests.
Proof of vaccination will be required to dine indoors but not while skiing on the hills.
-
EPS homicide detectives report 'complexities' in woman's suspicious death caseHomicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was reported missing in southwest Edmonton late last year.
-
Restaurants facing higher costs as food gets more expensiveRising food costs will deal a blow to the restaurant industry next year as it continues to recover nearly two years into the pandemic.
-
Community Christmas tree brings joy to Barrie tornado victimsA woman living in Barrie's tornado disaster zone erected a community Christmas tree in the hopes of brightening a bleak few months.
-
Saskatoon Public Schools faces staff cuts as budget reserves drainedSaskatoon Public Schools says after successive years where the province's funding increases were lower than increases in spending, some hard choices may be ahead.
-
Alberta Health Services names new board chairAlberta Health Services' new chairman is promising to strengthen the health care system and says employees are doing "heroic" work.
-
Rash of vehicle break-ins caught on cameraPolice urge Barrie residents to make sure to lock their vehicles after a rash of car break-ins throughout the city, many caught on camera.
-
B.C. floods cause at least $450M in damage, Insurance Bureau of Canada reportsThe Insurance Bureau of Canada estimates the insured damage caused by flooding in British Columbia last month at $450 million, calling it the 'most costly severe weather event in the province's history.'
-
Afghans fleeing Taliban arrive in Nova ScotiaA large group of refugees from the Taliban controlled country of Afghanistan are now in Nova Scotia.
-
Canada on track to reduce fossil fuel use by 62 per cent by 2050A new forecast says Canada is on track for a significant reduction in fossil fuel use by 2050.