Blue Mountains driver blows four times over the legal limit: OPP

Provincial police charged a Blue Mountains driver accused of blowing four times over the legal alcohol limit.

The OPP says officers were called about a possible impaired driver near Blue Mountain Resort on Wednesday.

After suspecting he was impaired, police arrested the driver and took him to the detachment for further testing.

Police charged the 49-year-old man with impaired driving.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days, and his licence was suspended for 90 days.