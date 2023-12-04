Blue SUV used in brazen Beltline homicide sought by Calgary police
Calgary police have released a photo of a vehicle they're searching for as they investigate the city's 19th homicide of the year.
Thane Cameron Clayton, 40, was shot to death in the 600 block of 10 Avenue S.W. on Thursday, Nov. 30.
Police say Clayton was walking west when a dark-coloured SUV pulled up beside him and fired several shots before driving off.
On Monday, police released a photo of a newer-model blue Honda Pilot, asking for anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to contact them.
"CCTV footage shows the vehicle travelled eastbound and westbound on 10 Avenue S.W., and remained in the area of 10 Avenue S.W. and Sixth Street S.W., prior to the murder," police said in a news release.
After the shooting, police say the vehicle headed south on Sixth Street S.W. and ran a red light at 11 Avenue S.W., before turning onto westbound 13 Avenue S.W.
"It then continued west on 13 Avenue S.W. until turning south on 11 Street S.W."
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from the area is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
-
Winnipeg police investigating death of infantWinnipeg Police are investigating the death of an infant Monday night.
-
Richmond residents cite density, traffic concerns with Viscount Bennett High School development proposalA major development proposed to replace Viscount Bennett High School aims to accommodate up to 2,500 dwellings, but residents of Richmond in southwest Calgary are expressing concerns.
-
'More work to do' for investigations of child abuse and neglect: Auditor’s reportThe Ministry of Social Services has more work to do when it comes to investigating cases of child abuse and neglect, according to the Provincial Auditor’s Report released on Wednesday.
-
Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame temporarily closed following vandalismThe Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame has temporarily closed after someone smashed several display cases on Friday.
-
Special Police Act investigation underway after privacy breach involving B.C. gang documentA special investigation has been launched into the unauthorized release of a sensitive law enforcement document, the B.C. government announced Wednesday, two weeks after the investigation apparently began.
-
Lawsuit accuses Sean Combs, 2 others of raping 17-year-old girl in 2003; Combs denies allegationsA woman sued the hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Wednesday, claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.
-
Las Vegas police say suspect dead after reports of university shootingLas Vegas police on Wednesday said they responded to reports of an active shooter on the local campus of the University of Nevada, where there appeared to be multiple victims, and then reported the suspect was 'deceased.'
-
Coroner's inquest hears from correctional officer who had Soleiman Faqiri filmedA former correctional officer testifying at a coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail on Wednesday recalled getting an “incredibly bad sinking feeling” as soon as he saw the man in his segregation cell.
-
St. Marys, Ont. teen has sky-high dreams after fleeing bombs in UkraineAlina Shyshkivska was a gymnast in Ukraine before the Russian invasion forced her family to run. Now settled in St. Marys, Alina said aerial acrobatics have helped her forget painful memories.