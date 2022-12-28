Blue-veined cheese sold in Ontario recalled due to listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a brand of blue-veined cheese because of listeria concerns.

Affected is Gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese, which could be contaminated with listeria. Specifically recalled are the 350-gram packs with the serial number 8 021398 400069 and with a best before date of Feb. 1, 2023.

“The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec,” the recall notice said.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your health-care provider.”

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

“Food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the recall notice said.

“Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.”

Pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, however the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

“In severe cases of illness, people may die,” the notice said.

Read the full recall notice here.