Blue Water Bridge temporarily closed to traffic

The Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ont. was temporarily closed to traffic Wednesday morning.

Ministry of Transportation cameras showed a long line of trucks along Highway 402 in Sarnia, Ont. even after the bridge was reopened around 9:30 a.m.

There are no details on why the bridge was closed, but Lambton County OPP were reportedly searching for a missing person in the area.

#LambtonOPP are actively searching for a missing person in the Bluewater Bridge area, assisted by OPP Aviation. Expect a greater police presence in the area while the search is underway. More details when available. ^dr pic.twitter.com/sVmOVjBwXS

It's unclear how long it might take for the traffic backlog to clear and driver are being asked to expect delays.

Blue Water Bridge has reopened to traffic. Please expect delays as operations return to normal/Le pont Blue Water a été rouvert à la circulation. Veuillez vous attendre à des retards pendant que les opérations reviennent à la normale