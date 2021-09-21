Blue wave soaks Sask. in second consecutive federal election

Conservative candidates pulled off another clean sweep of all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan on Monday night.

This is the second consecutive federal election in which Saskatchewan elected a full slate of Conservative MPs.

RESULTS MAP: Track every result in our interactive map

In Saskatoon West, Conservative incumbent Brad Redekopp took a lead over the NDP’s Robert Doucette with about 98 per cent of polls reporting.

Regina’s three ridings retained their incumbent Conservative members of parliament.

Regina-Lewvan’s Warren Steinley was re-elected, beating out the NDP’s Tria Donaldson and Liberal candidate Susan Cameron.

In Regina-Wascana, incumbent MP Michael Kram held onto his seat as he faced off against the Liberal’s Sean MacEachern.

“Although we all hoped for a better national result, withholding those from a firm hold of power is a [success]," said Kram during a victory speech at his campaign headquarters.

He was first elected in 2019 when he defeated long-time Liberal MP Ralph Goodale.

Gary Vidal has defeated former Saskatchewan NDP MLA Buckley Belanger, who was running for the federal Liberals, to win Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River for the Conservatives.

CTV News has declared Conservative Party candidates Jeremy Patzer from Cypress Hills – Grasslands, Fraser Tolmie from Moose Jaw – Lake Centre – Lanigan, Robert Kitchen from Souris – Moose Mountain and Cathay Wagantall from Yorkton — Melville won their seats

In 2019, Tories swept the province, upsetting several incumbent MPs. The most high-profile was the defeat of long-serving Liberal MP Ralph Goodale to Conservative Michael Kram.

Goodale, a key member of Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, lost the seat he held for 26 years in Regina-Wascana to Conservative Michael Kram.