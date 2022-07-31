Blueberry Bluegrass Festival brings international musicians to Stony Plain

The Blueberry Bluegrass Festival is wrapping up Sunday in Stony Plain after several days of unique musical experiences, according to organizers.

“The bluegrass festivals are very unique festivals, they’re hands on, the fans are very much involved… the one great feature about a bluegrass festival is that you can get up close and watch music being made, you can feel music being made, kids can walk up right in the middle of a jam and touch an instrument,” said Anna Somerville, the festival’s executive director.

“We think of it as, for families especially, a great way to introduce children to the arts, when they can see music being made.”

The event features over 18 bands from all over Canada and the United States.

Part of the magic of a bluegrass festival is that if people see others sitting out in front of their campfires playing an instrument, anyone is welcome to join in and jam, added Somerville.

“It’s really about community… Blueberry is all about hands on, things to do, we don’t want you just passively sitting in the audience, we want you up and moving around and meeting people,” said Somerville.

“You cannot play bluegrass by yourself, it’s a collaborative kind of music, you need a band.”

The two-time International Bluegrass Music Association Event of the Year festival is expecting between 3,000 and 4,000 throughout the three day event. The final act is expected to hit the stage around 6 p.m. Sunday.