Bluesfest and CityFolk team up to bring live music to Lansdowne this September

RBC Bluesfest and CityFolk are teaming up to bring live music back to the capital in a big way this September, with acts including Our Lady Peace, Jann Arden, Barenaked Ladies, and Tom Cochrane.

Executive and artistic director Mark Monahan is announcing the launch of "RBC Presents Ottawa Fall Festivals – RBC Bluesfest & CityFolk", set to take place on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park from Sept. 16 to 18 and Sept. 23 to 25.

“We know it’s been difficult to be cooped up for more than a year, but finally we’ll be able to roll out two fantastic lineups of live acts that will reward the collective patience of so many music fans,” said Monahan in a press release. “We’re grateful for the ongoing support we’ve seen in recent years and we hope that these events will launch a new beginning for the live music industry in Ottawa—we’re certainly due.”

The CityFolk lineup will play from Sept. 16 to 18 and the RBC Bluesfest lineup will play from Sept. 23 to 25. Tickets will be available at: https://OttawaFallFestivals.frontgatetickets.com

The show each night will be limited to 5,000 patrons to ensure enough space for physical distancing. Organizers say this is below 50 per cent of the Great Lawn's full capacity.

“RBC has long been a supporter of live music and emerging artists through programs like First Up with RBCxMusic,” said Marjolaine Hudon, Regional President, P&CB Regional Banking for Ontario North and East. “Our support of the Fall Festivals presented by RBC Bluesfest and CityFolk is how we can help bring live music back to the Capital Region in a safe way and support local business owners in the area too.”

LINEUP

Sept. 16: Charlotte Day Wilson; DVSN; Roy Woods; Töme

Sept. 17: Our Lady Peace; Moist

Sept. 18: Dean Brody; The Reklaws; Sacha

Sept. 23: Half Moon Run; Tokyo Police Club; Aysanabee; Lauryn MacFarlane

Sept. 24: Jann Arden; Barenaked Ladies; Ryland James Band

Sept. 25: Tom Cochrane; April Wine; MonkeyJunk