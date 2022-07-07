Bluesfest is back today after two years of COVID-19 cancellations

Fans will be packing into the grounds at LeBreton Flats tonight for the first in-person Bluesfest since 2019.

Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morissette, Jack Johnson, Sarah McLachlan, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Marshmello, Alexisonfire and The National are among the headliners for the festival’s return to in-person shows.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of Bluesfest were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you had purchased a 2020 pass, it will be honoured this year, festival organizers have said.

Organizers are branding this edition of Bluesfest a ‘historic comeback.’ An abbreviated Bluesfest was held last fall at Lansdowne Park, but this is the festival’s first time at its usual LeBreton Flats home since the summer before the pandemic began.

The festival announced a chance to its lineup Wednesday afternoon, saying that due to unforeseen circumstances, Tal Wilkenfeld will no longer be performing on July 15.

“We hope to have her back with us in the future! We are pleased that Suzie Vinnick will now be appearing on the SiriusXM Stage that day at 7:30 p.m.,” a tweet from the festival said.

The festival is also going cashless in 2022. Food, beverage and merchandise vendors are equipped to accept Interac, all major credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay during the festival.

Bluesfest runs July 7 to 17.

The full lineup is available online.