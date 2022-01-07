Bluewater Health declares COVID outbreak on inpatient unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in an inpatient unit at Bluewater Health in Sarnia, Ont.

According to a release from the organization, six patients on the Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit have tested positive.

Because of the outbreak, all designated care partners for those impacted are halted.

So far, no staff infections related to the outbreak have been identified at this time.

Bluewater Health currently has 29 COVID-positive patients in hospital.