Bluewater Health to resume elective and non-emergency surgeries

Bluewater Health in Lambton County will gradually resume elective and non-urgent surgeries.

This comes after the province lifted its directive issued to hospitals in December which restricted all non-urgent procedures as a response to the Omicron variant surge.

Patients waiting for surgery will be contacted directly from their physician or surgeon. The hospital will notify patients to reschedule surgeries and other appointments.

All other current COVID-19 policies and procedures remain in place.