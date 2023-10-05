Blustery, cool Thanksgiving weekend on the way, temperatures set to plummet

A cold front is heading into southern Ontario Thursday night ending the extended warm summer-like temperatures.

The average maximum daily high as we kicked off the first week of October was 26.7 C. All-time heat records were broken in communities across Ontario.

In early October, the normal daytime high is close to 17 C.

A major shift in the weather pattern is underway, and unfortunately for some, just as the holiday weekend arrives.

High clouds started moving in Thursday morning and rain will move in Thursday night and continue into early Friday.

There is the risk of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall from 15-25 mm expected ahead of the cold front.

Friday will be the transition day; showers will end in the morning, a mix of sun and cloud through the afternoon and the temperature will be mild, with the forecasted high of 19 C.

The big cool-down arrives on the heels of another cold front heading into Saturday.

Rain will be on and off all weekend in Midwestern Ontario and the cooler air will generate rain on the eastern side of the Great Lakes.

Daytime highs will hover close to 10 C with overnight lows falling into the single digits.

We have not see daytime highs this cool since the first week of May.

Here is a look at London’s forecast:

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 19.

Saturday: Cloudy with morning showers. High 12.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Monday: Cloudy. High 11.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 12.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 13.