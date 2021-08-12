Blyth Festival launches shortened 2021 season outdoors

The Blyth Festival is back in business, thanks to a brand new outdoor stage, constructed in a picturesque corner of the Blyth Fairgrounds.

“We’re calling this the Harvest Stage, and really it started out as a way for us to find a creative way to respond to the pandemic, and what’s it’s done to performing arts,” says Blyth’s Artistic Director Gil Garratt.

What’s it’s done is decimate live theatre, including the Blyth Festival, which hasn’t staged a play since December 2019.

The new Harvest Stage, constructed in part by using old sea containers and completed in just eight weeks, allows live performances again. All under a Huron County sky.

“The other night I watched a dress rehearsal and there was even a flock of seagulls that flew by about halfway through the show, so guest appearances from wildlife is always welcome at Blyth,” says Garratt.



The ribbon is cut on the Blyth Festival's new outdoor stage in Blyth, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV News)

“When COVID-19 knocked most of the world down, this theatre came together and created an outdoor theatre, so we could socially distance, wear our masks and actually watch live theatre. It gets us out of the house, and to continue on with life,” says North Huron Reeve Bernie Bailey.

The Harvest Stage, which cost about $500,000 to construct, can only host 100 patrons right now due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But Garratt says they hope to expand over time, and stage plays both indoors -- at Blyth’s Memorial Hall -- and at their new outdoor venue, which will also be available for outdoor festivals, events and even weddings.

“Our dream is to be able to continue to build out here. To continue to build more rows back. I think it really has the potential to be a venue of tremendous import all across the province,” says Garratt.

Blyth’s abbreviated 2021 season, featuring five separate, single-actor plays, is now underway, running until Oct. 3.