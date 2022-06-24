Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton
The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday.
Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium.
The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report.
"He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice.
"Hopefully everything's good to go, but I expect we'll have three good options at quarterback."
Mitchell completed 28 of 42 pass attempts for 313 yards and two touchdown passes in last week's 33-30 overtime win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Calgary is 2-0 to start the CFL season. Edmonton is 0-2.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.
-
St. Jean Baptiste Day kicks off with a Franco-Ontarian flag raising in Greater SudburyJune 24 is St. Jean Baptiste Day, a day when francophone culture and history is celebrated.
-
Edmonton Garrison hosts first Pride march at Canadian Forces baseCanadian Forces history was made in Edmonton Friday as soldiers, family, and friends marched together in the first Pride parade at a military base.
-
Troubadour festival kicks off in BarrieThe Troubador Festival has returned to the shores of Barrie after a two-year hiatus.
-
Glencore Onaping Depth project to rely on electric vehiclesWork is progressing on Glencore's Onaping Depth Project, a new ore body deep underground that will replace two other mines coming to the end of production.
-
U.S. abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarizes activistsThe end of constitutional protections for abortions in the United States on Friday polarized activists around the world, emboldening abortion opponents even as advocates of abortion rights worried it could threaten recent moves toward legalization in their countries.
-
Body found downstream from where Kelowna woman went missing, police sayMounties in Kelowna say a body has been found downstream from where missing woman Chelsea Cardno may have been swept away.
-
-
'An absolute institution': Pollock's Hardware celebrates 100 years in the North EndThe celebration is on at Pollock’s Hardware Co-op as it marks 100 years in the North End.
-
New report ranks Vancouver as 5th most livable city in the worldA recently published report by the U.K.-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ranked Vancouver as the fifth most livable city in the world.