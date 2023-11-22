Board of police commissioners approves $102M Regina police budget

The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has approved the Regina Police Service (RPS) budget for 2024.

A report to council shows net operations, including salaries and operational expenses costing Regina police $115,324,200 in 2024.

RPS said its revenues are projected around $12,579,000 next year.

Thank to various grants and other sources of funding, the city will have to cover $102,745,200.

The cost marks an increase of over $4.6 million from last year.

The increase consists mainly of rising wages – with salaries costing $77.1 million in 2023 and rising to $81.4 million in 2024.

RPS’s $98.1 million budget for 2023 was approved in a 7-4 decision by council last year.

The final budget approval from council is set for Dec. 13.

More details to come...