Board of police commissioners approves $102M Regina police budget
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has approved the Regina Police Service (RPS) budget for 2024.
A report to council shows net operations, including salaries and operational expenses costing Regina police $115,324,200 in 2024.
RPS said its revenues are projected around $12,579,000 next year.
Thank to various grants and other sources of funding, the city will have to cover $102,745,200.
The cost marks an increase of over $4.6 million from last year.
The increase consists mainly of rising wages – with salaries costing $77.1 million in 2023 and rising to $81.4 million in 2024.
RPS’s $98.1 million budget for 2023 was approved in a 7-4 decision by council last year.
The final budget approval from council is set for Dec. 13.
More details to come...
-
U of C researcher recognized for promising non-addictive pain medicationA new molecule developed by a Calgary researcher shows promise in treating chronic pain without the use of opioids.
-
Manitoba premier says previous government's school plan was not fundedThe new NDP government in Manitoba is reconsidering a plan to build nine new schools started by the previous Progressive Conservative government.
-
Union leader, auto analyst say NextStar hiring controversy ‘overblown’As controversy swirls regarding recent reports of up to 1,600 temporary foreign workers (TFW) being brought to Windsor to help set up the NextStar EV battery plant, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the issue is nothing more than political hay.
-
Winnipeg club shutting its doors after 10 yearsA popular Winnipeg club is closing its doors next year after a decade in business.
-
Calgary's iconic Peace Bridge reopens with permanent changes to prevent vandalismThe City of Calgary says updates to the Peace Bridge aimed at protecting the iconic structure from vandalism are done.
-
Increased police presence at Sault airport, weapons investigation underwaySault Ste. Marie residents should expect to see police vehicles in the area of the airport, on Wednesday evening.
-
Tony-winning Hadestown takes audiences to hell and back in irresistible musicalIf you find yourself not knowing what the hell is going on in the opening moments of Hadestown, don't sweat it.
-
Youth charged with second-degree murder in Brampton food delivery driver’s deathPeel police have arrested and charged a “young person” in connection with a deadly carjacking that killed a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga.
-
Sask. government halts policy limiting benefits for people receiving treaty settlementsThe Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.