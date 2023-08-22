Boardwalk construction closes North Bay conservation area for a month

Two boardwalks along the main trail in the Laurier Woods Conservation Area in North Bay are being replaced this fall.

As a result, the trails and the conservation area will be closed from Sept. 5 to Oct. 10.

The $68,900 project consists of a 25-foot and 65-foot boardwalk replacement, with funding from the North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority as well as the funds raised by the Friends of Laurier Woods (FLW) group.

“It's being made for the safety of the public and for the safety of the wildlife in this conservation area and our endangered species,” said FLW vice-president April McClellan.

Both boardwalks are between 20-25 years old and the conservation authority said they are starting to deteriorate.

“The cribs will be made from hemlock,” said the conservation authority CAO Chitra Gowda.

“They're waterproof and they'll last a really long time. The wood is going to be pressure-treated wood that will give us much longer durability.”

The Friends of Laurier Woods and conservation authority co-own the Laurier Woods Conservation Area and are asking the public to refrain from entering the trail for any reason during the closure. Closure signs are posted at the Brule Street and Laurier Avenue entrances to the trails.

“Of course we understand and emphasize with that frustration and realize when the boardwalks are done, we will have a better experience and safer experience,” said McClellan.

Located in the heart of the city, the 250-acre area encompasses a wetland, rocky outcrops and upland forest. It’s also a sanctuary to a broad range of wetland and woodland creatures, including turtles and migrating birds.

Because the trails are used quite often, the conservation authority wants to get the work done as quickly as possible.

“Take the population of North Bay and imagine all the people who enjoy walking into nature. I would wager a guess that is over hundreds a month,” said Gowda.

The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority is one of 36 conservation authorities in Ontario responsible for watershed management on behalf of local municipalities, stakeholders, and the province.