Boardwalk COVID-19 vaccination clinic door closes its doors

Sunday marked the last day for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the Boardwalk in Kitchener-Waterloo.

It was one of the two largest clinics in the region and had been operating for almost 16 months.

The Cambridge Pinebush clinic closed as well as the end of March.

The region says a larger capacity clinic is no longer needed in the community and that 240,000 shots were administered at the Boardwalk.

Residents can still get vaccinated through community clinics, pharmacies, and the mobile vaccination bus.