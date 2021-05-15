Boat blocks traffic in Tecumseh after detaching from trailer

A boat became detached from its trailer at Manning Road in Tecumseh blocking traffic Saturday afternoon.

The boat became detached as the driver was merging westbound onto County Road 22.

The boat was blocking a live lane, Tecumseh OPP attended the scene.

How the boat became detached is unknown.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

.@OPP_WR Essex County now have EC Row closed going eastbound for the boat to be removed by Myers heavy tow. Traffic delays are in the area pic.twitter.com/Lwk8JHvgT8