Boat burns and sinks at Midland marina

A tower of thick black smoke was seen from kilometres away as a boat burned in Midland Wednesday.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Bay Port Marina just before 1 p.m and found bright orange flames eating through a 40' Sea Ray.

OPP say the boat worth $200,000 has sunk and that representative from the Ministry of the Environment will check out the scene.

While it is not clear what sparked the fire, police say it does not appear to be suspicious.

The operator of the Bay Port Yachting Centre says no one was hurt.