Boat capsizes off Rondeau Provincial Park leaving one dead

One person has died and another is missing after a boat capsized in Lake Erie off Rondeau Provincial Park on Friday morning.

Chatham-Kent OPP and firefighters were called to the park around 9:20 a.m. for an overturned vessel.

Police say another boater spotted a vessel that had overturned about 90 metres from shore and contacted them.

Just over an hour later, around 11 a.m., firefighters found an unresponsive person on the shoreline. They were subsequently pronounced deceased.

A second person who was on the same vessel remains missing.

In a video posted to Twitter, Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said, "OPP along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Canadian Coast Guard, OPP Aviation Services and members of the Rondeau Provincial Park are currently searching the waters of Lake Erie."

Sanchuk also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased boater.

The search and the investigation are ongoing and OPP say updates will be provided as information becomes available.

