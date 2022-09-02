Boat crash on Red River sends man to hospital with head injury

The Winnipeg Police Service is reminding boaters to take safety precautions after a crash on the Red River sent a man to the hospital with a head injury.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 27, the Winnipeg police’s river patrol section was called to the Tache Public Dock, where the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was already on scene to help an injured man.

A 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a head injury.

At the scene, police found a severely damaged kayak and some personal property in the water.

The river patrol section investigated and determined that the man was kayaking on the Red River when he was hit by another boat – a 23-foot Sea Ray pleasure craft.

Police note the kayak did not have navigation lighting, and the kayaker was wearing all black at the time of the incident. Officers added that poor visibility and limited conditions for the time of day also contributed to the crash.

Police said the man in the kayak is “fortunate” he didn’t sustain a severe injury, adding that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are now reminding residents to use safe boating practices ahead of the long weekend.

"Just your basic stuff – wearing a lifejacket, no alcohol on the boat," said Colton Gair with the Winnipeg Police river patrol. "Another big important one, if you are going to be on the water in the night-time, just ensure you have all your safety lights on and working."

Residents can expect to see river patrols on the waterways this weekend to ensure everyone stays safe.

More information on boat safety can be found online.