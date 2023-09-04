Boat explosion under investigation in LaSalle
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a boat exploded at a LaSalle marina.
LaSalle police say seven people on the vessel in the water near the 2300 block of Front Road around 2 p.m. when there was an explosion onboard.
Essex-Windsor EMS and LaSalle fire crews responded quickly and in strong numbers, police say.
The boat did not sink and has only minor damage.
While emergency crews have cleared the scene, the incident remains under investigation.
