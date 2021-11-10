Boat fire in Georgian Bay forces man to jump into chilly water
A Penetanguishene man had to be rescued from the chilly waters of Georgian Bay after a fire broke out on his boat Wednesday afternoon.
Provincial police say the 39-year-old man was in the water for roughly 15 minutes on the west side of Beausoleil Island south of Gin Rocks when officers arrived with the help of a private vessel that was at the scene.
They say he was wearing a life jacket.
The boat was partially submerged when rescuers arrived.
Simcoe County paramedics triaged the boater and took him to a local hospital for observation.
A marine salvage service removed the 30-foot powerboat from the bay.
Boat fire this aft on Georgian Bay destroys powerboat, 39 year old Penetanguishene male occupant safe after 15 minutes w/lifejacket on in Georgian Bay. #SGBOPP marine. ^DH pic.twitter.com/Kk86oaOLXI— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 10, 2021
-
-
CJAY92 morning hosts raise money for Veterans Food Bank of CalgaryCJAY-92 morning show hosts Jesse and JD are hoping Thursday's 50-50 draw – with proceeds going to the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary – will be the biggest one yet.
-
No GO train service on Lakeshore West Line this weekend due to track replacementThere will be no GO train service on the Lakeshore West Line this weekend due to track replacement work, Metrolinx announced Thursday.
-
Algoma Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, two possible exposuresAs Ontario tries to contain a province-wide surge in COVID-19, Sault Ste. Marie reported 25 new cases Thursday.
-
Canadian troops, families honoured on Nov. 11 in EdmontonRemembrance Day 2021 was an especially momentous occasion, marked by a return to programming that was subject to fewer pandemic restrictions and a decision months earlier for Canada to pull out of Afghanistan after two decades.
-
Ottawa doctor pleads for help from the prime minister after death threatAn Ottawa family doctor who organized mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics earlier this year has received a death threat and she is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more to protect health-care workers facing similar risks.
-
6 to 8 centimetres of snow falls in SaskatoonIt was a busy day for tow truck drivers with the first snowfall of the season.
-
2 original members of Trooper quit after decades with Vancouver-founded rock bandThe founding members of Trooper were here for a good time, but after a long time, they're calling it quits.
-
Cape Breton community's only remaining Second World War veteran receives France's highest honourCape Breton community's only remaining Second World War veteran receives the Legion of Honour, France's highest honour, for his role in the liberation of France from Nazi occupation.