Boat motors, Zodiac stolen in second major theft from Saanich youth group

The recent theft of several outboard motors and a Zodiac vessel from a youth non-profit organization in Saanich has left the organization with no ability to run many of its programs, according to Saanich police.

Police say the motors and zodiac are believed to have been stolen from the 12th Garry Oak Sea Scouts on April 19 or 20.

During that time, a person or persons broke into the sea scouts' fenced compound at Gyro Park and stole four outboard motors – valued at approximately $11,700 – and a 3.5-metre rigid hull inflatable Zodiac vessel, valued at $3,500.

Police say it's the second theft from the same location. In September 2020, two other Zodiacs were stolen from the sea scouts. Police say no suspects have been identified in connection to that theft.

Investigators are now seeking information on that recent theft, and are urging people to be cautious when purchasing used motors and other similar items.

"Be wary of outboards that have been repainted, cosmetically altered, or have a tampered or missing serial number," said Saanich Police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Monday.

"When buying a used motor, the public can perform an online search through CPIC to determine if the item has been reported stolen," he said.

A list of the items stolen from the 12th Garry Oak Sea Scouts last week include:

1996 Honda 8HP (possibly white/red/black)

2003 Honda 15HP (silver)

2010 Suzuki 9.9HP (black)

2013 Suzuki 9.9HP (black)

2009 3.5-metre 350 RIB Hypalon (colour unknown)

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.