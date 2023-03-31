Boat recovered, operator missing in Fraser Valley, RCMP say

Mounties in the Fraser Valley are asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen in a boat on the Harrison River Thursday evening.

Patrick Jordan, a 48-year-old Chilliwack resident, was operating a boat in "the Kilby area" around 7 p.m., according to a news release issued by Agassiz RCMP on Friday.

Police shared a photo of Jordan, describing him as a white man with grey hair and blue eyes who stands 5'5" and weighs 146 pounds.

In an email to CTV News, Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said Jordan's boat had been recovered from a sandbar in the river, but the missing man was not on board.

Mounties said they're searching for Jordan and asking the public to "remain watchful for him."

"Police and family are concerned for Jordan’s well-being," said Sargent, in the release.

Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts should call Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211, police said, adding that callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.