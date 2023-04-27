Boat set on fire, Guelph police investigating
The Guelph Police Service is investigating after they say someone set a boat on fire on Wednesday evening.
Police said around 5:10 p.m., officers were in the area of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North when they saw flames and smoke coming from a boat parked in a business parking lot.
They said the Guelph Fire Department quickly extinguished the flames.
Inside the boat, police said they found a barbecue lighter, rags and an empty bottle of liquor.
They said nearby surveillance video captured two people on the boat before jumping off and running away around the time the fire started.
The first person is described as a male, he was wearing a red jacket over a white hoodie with grey track pants and a backpack. The second is described as a female, and was wearing all black clothing and a backpack.
Damage is estimated to be $10,000.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guelph police.
