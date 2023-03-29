Boat set on fire in downtown St. Stephen, man arrested: N.B. RCMP
The RCMP says a man from St. Stephen, N.B., has been arrested after a boat was set on fire in the community’s downtown area Monday night.
Members with the St. Stephen RCMP responded to a report of a boat on fire behind a business on Milltown Boulevard beside David Alison Ganong Chocolate Park around 10:40 p.m.
The St. Stephen Fire Department, New Brunswick Fire Marshal's Office, and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section also responded to the scene.
Police say they later determined the fire was intentionally set and it was deemed an arson.
A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident the next day.
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the fire and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who lives in the area and may have surveillance footage, to call the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
-
Local realtor’s charity program continues to raise substantial funds for the communityThe Manor Realty “Keys of Hope" fundraising program is celebrating another successful year. The campaign has raised over $100,000 for local charities since it began in 2018.
-
Busby Centre braces for higher demand with Salvation Army's meal program endingThe Salvation Army's Barrie Bayside Mission is ending its community meal program as of April 1.
-
New ‘significant information’ puts Saskatoon murder trial on holdA Saskatoon murder trial is being adjourned to allow police to follow-up on "significant information" that just came to the Crown prosecutor's attention Wednesday.
-
No timeline for new late-stage prostate cancer treatment in ManitobaDoctors say there are hurdles ahead for eligible patients to access a new prostate cancer treatment, as its approval is just step one.
-
‘Fate was on my side’: Lacombe snowmobiler recounts his close call after hitting a wire strung across a riverIt was a weekend in January 2015. Jody Blokland was snowmobiling on the Blindman River with his brother and their four kids.
-
Male found dead in SUV, Edmonton homicide detectives on the casePolice are looking for help in the suspicious death of a male found dead in a vehicle in northwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Police release photos of man accused of sexual assault in North York over the weekendToronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in North York on Sunday.
-
Man assaulted aboard TTC subway train: Toronto policeA male victim has been assaulted in an altercation aboard a TTC subway train, Toronto police say.
-
N.S. regulator gathers info on Ozempic prescriptions written to U.S. patientsAfter British Columbia singled out a Nova Scotia practitioner for writing thousands of Ozempic prescriptions to Americans through pharmacies in metro Vancouver, officials in Nova Scotia began looking into the matter.