Boat sinks in Lake Ontario after catching fire near Bluffer's Park
One person was rescued after a powerboat reportedly caught fire on Lake Ontario south of Toronto Monday and sank.
It happened about three kilometres off-shore from Bluffer's Park in Scarborough.
Toronto fire told CP24.com they received a call for a fire south of 39 South Marine Drive at around 3:17 p.m.
Fire crews on land confirmed there was a boat fire and the Toronto police marine unit was dispatched along with a fire boat.
Emergency crews arrived to find the boat engulfed in flames, police said. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it sank.
A sailboat reportedly picked up the owner of the boat and brought them to shore, Toronto Fire said.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they assessed one person for minor injuries, but no one was transported to hospital.
It’s not clear how the fire started.
