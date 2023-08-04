Boat stolen from Calgary home could be lake-bound, police warn

Calgary police are asking the public for help locating a boat stolen from a home in Bowness earlier this week.

The white 2021 Centurion powerboat was on a trailer with the license plate Y98 136 parked in the 6000 block of Bow Crescent N.W. when it was taken.

The theft happened at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the theft, or who has CCTV footage of Bow Crescent and 67 Street N.W. between 5 and 6 a.m. on Aug. 1, to contact them.

"Police would also like to ask the public to keep an eye out for the boat on Alberta and British Columbia’s lakes in the coming weeks," said a Friday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.