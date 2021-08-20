Boater credited for helping man in medical distress

Leamington OPP is thanking a boater for their ‘unselfish act’ near Wheatley Harbour.

Officials say they were called to the waters of Lake Erie outside of the Wheatley Harbour around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Two men were in an 18 foot vessel and were having mechanical issues when one of the men began to go into medical distress.

As an officer arrived at the Wheatley Harbour, he approached another boater in the marina who was willing to go out to the boat to help bring it in to shore.

They were able to tow the boat to the harbour and were brought to awaiting paramedics on scene, where the man was transported to hospital for treatment.

OPP says the boater prevented this situation from becoming a tragic one.