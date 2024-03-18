Boater dies after crash on Fraser River: Langley RCMP

A 65-year-old man is dead after his boat collided with metal piling in the Fraser River, according to the Langley RCMP.

Mounties received a report of a boater in distress in the Derby Reach area, near Allard Crescent, around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene and provided emergency first aid, but the man died of his injuries, the RCMP said in a news release Sunday evening.

"Initial investigation indicates that the boat was involved in a collision with a metal river piling and it is believed that the boat operator was lone occupant at the time of the incident," Cpl. Zynal Sharoom said in the release.

The Langley RCMP say they have asked the West Coast Marine Services to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200.