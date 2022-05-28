Boaters asked to avoid Freddy Channel due to police investigation

Provincial police are requesting that boaters avoid a waterway near the Honey Harbour area due to an 'ongoing incident.'

According to OPP, police were called about a distraught man in a small vessel drifting in the Freddy Channel shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP is asking the public to not approach the man and his boat out of public safety.

OPP is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.