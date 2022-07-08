Boaters stranded for days on Trent-Severn Waterway

Dozens of boaters have been stuck on the Trent-Severn Waterway for days.

Over the last week, Parks Canada said it had to reduce its workforce because of COVID-19 infections, causing Lock 44 in Big Chute to halt all large boats from passing the marine railway.

"While the current available staff complement continues to undergo training in the full operation of the site, capacity has been further reduced to transit larger vessels," said Parks Canada.

While staff undergo training and when those infected staff can safely return, boats continue to arrive at the lock leading to a growing backlog.

"There's probably 15 to 20 boats here all trying to get through," said Robert Honcharski, a New York boater. "Some friends [were] travelling with us and got stuck behind us. They're probably 25 back further waiting to get down here, but there's nowhere to stay."

Parks Canada said it expects to back to normal service by the middle of next week.

Although, over the past few days, several boaters told CTV News communication has been limited.

"I tried talking to the locking staff with no answers. That's the frustrating part. People have got to get back to work, including myself,"' said Michael Sorensen of Hamilton.

Some stranded boaters are left contemplating options, such as splitting up from their family and renting a car to drive home until the problem is fixed.

In the meantime, a local cottager has taken it upon himself to help.

"I have transportation to take them into Midland and pick up some stuff, and I can help them out," said Richard Shead, a Burlington resident who owns a cabin in Big Chute.

Park Canada said staff would continue to transit as many vessels as possible that fall outside the limitations and ask boaters headed to Lock 44 to make alternate plans or slow their progress until things get back on track.

Parks Canada encourages boaters to check its social media account for updates.