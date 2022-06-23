Boating advisory for Bow and Elbow Rivers lifted as conditions improve

Now that Calgary's waterways are a bit safer, officials have lifted an advisory that was put in place earlier this month to prevent residents from getting into the Bow and Elbow Rivers.

The City of Calgary issued the guideline on June 12 because of high stream flow on the Elbow River, bringing the same rule into place on the Bow River a few days later.

Officials say the flow rate has fallen, creating safer conditions that will allow Calgarians to enjoy the rivers once more.

"Flow levels are closely monitored by several city departments," the City of Calgary said in a statement on Thursday.

"Advisories are issued when flows exceed levels which present increased challenges for river users. During the spring/summer runoff season, melting snow and floating debris can create dangerous conditions for people on the river, prompting these types of advisories."

However, just because the advisory is gone, that doesn't mean residents won't need to take caution when they are out on the water, the city says.

River conditions can be "unpredictable" at this time in Calgary as sudden weather changes and even severe thunderstorms can result in temporary changes to flow rates.

There is also the risk of hazards underneath the water's surface, officials say.

"There is still reduced visibility (turbidity) and the water temperature remains cold," the city said. "Calgarians are reminded to use caution and be prepared for anything on the water."

The lifting of the advisories also means that boating can take place on the Glenmore Reservoir.

City officials also remind everyone that lifejackets are required on watercraft unless they have the required equipment for boating.

Users must not consume alcohol or any other intoxicants before heading out into the water.

Further information about water safety tips and current river flow rates can be found online.