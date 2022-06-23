Bob Probert Ride gears up for final event

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and the Probert family are revving up for the tenth and final year of the Bob Probert Ride.

Organizers are planning a new portion this year, the Classic Car Show, honouring Bob's love for the restoration and collection of historical car relics. For a $10 fee, classic car enthusiasts can register their car including entry to all contests and one complimentary poker hand.

Each year the ride is led by a celebrity road captain(s). This year's captain(s) will be announced on ride day at 10 a.m.

“This promises to be an exciting and special year as the Probert Family, along with riders, sponsors, spectators, and volunteers pay tribute to Bob's memory and recognize 10 years and over one million dollars raised for cardiac and mental health and addictions programs at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare,” said a news release from HDGH.

The event is Sunday, June 26, 2022. Registration opens at 9 a.m., speeches at 10 a.m., and kick-stands up at 10:30 a.m.

The ride will launch from The Ciociaro Club, making its way to the GOAT Lakeshore, Colchester Bar and Grill and Wolfhead Distillery before ending at the Ciociaro Club.