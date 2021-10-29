Bobby Cameron re-elected Chief of FSIN

Bobby Cameron will continue to serve as the province’s top First Nations Chief.

Cameron was re-elected Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) during 2021 elections.

This will be his third term as Chief of the FSIN. David Pratt was elected First Vice Chief , while Dutch Lerat will hold the office as Second Vice Chief.

Cameron and Pratt each have a new term of three years.

All seats in the FSIN executive were up for election.